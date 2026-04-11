PSL 11: Jahandad Khan clears air on Saad Masood send-off after Gladiators win

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Jahandad Khan gave a “shut up” gesture and signalled RawalPindiz batter Saad Masood to walk off after taking his wicket during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Jahandad Khan has addressed the send-off incident involving RawalPindiz batter Saad Masood during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The moment unfolded on the second delivery of the 18th over in the second innings when Jahandad delivered a slower bouncer. Saad attempted an upper cut towards the boundary but instead found a fielder, resulting in his dismissal.

Following the wicket, Jahandad remained composed and made a subtle gesture, placing a finger on his lips while signalling the batter to walk off the field with his other hand.

The two players briefly exchanged words, but the situation did not escalate, with Jahandad soon joining his teammates in celebrating the breakthrough.

After the match, the left-arm bowler spoke to the media about the incident, firmly dismissing any suggestion of ill intent and clarifying that his actions had been misinterpreted.

“No, it’s nothing like that. He’s a very good friend of mine. I think you only saw the sign — you didn’t see any bowling or batting. He’s a good friend of mine. It was just in the heat of the moment,” he said.

Earlier, Jahandad, alongside Rilee Rossouw, played key roles as Gladiators secured their second victory of the tournament with a commanding win over Pindiz.

Opting to field first, captain Mohammad Rizwan saw his decision backfire as Quetta posted a formidable 182/6 in their 20 overs.

Rossouw anchored the innings with a composed 53 off 42 deliveries, striking six fours and a six to earn the Player of the Match award.

He was well supported by captain Saud Shakeel, who contributed 42, while Hasan Nawaz provided late impetus with a brisk 39-run cameo, including five sixes. Jahandad then added a fiery 21 off six balls, comprising two fours and two sixes.

For RawalPindiz, Ben Sears led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 41 in four overs. Mohammad Amir claimed two wickets, while Mubasir Khan chipped in with one.

In response, Pindiz were bowled out for 121 in 17.3 overs, slumping to their fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Saad Masood top-scored with a quickfire 31 off 19 balls, while Daryl Mitchell added 30. Yasir Khan and Abdullah Fazal were the only other batters to reach double figures, scoring 22 and 20, respectively.

Usman Tariq, Jahandad Khan and Saud Shakeel shared two wickets apiece for Quetta, with Kashif Bhatti and Abrar Ahmed taking one each.