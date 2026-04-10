Jiri Prochazka points out ‘dangerous’ trait of Carlos Ulberg ahead of UFC 327

This collage of photos shows Jiri Prochazka (left) and Carlos Ulberg. — Instagram

Jiri Prochazka has pointed out a trait in Carlos Ulberg, which is similar to Alex Pereira, saying his biggest quality is his patience.

Former champion Pereira decided to vacate his light heavyweight title to move up a division, resulting in a fight for the gold between Prochazka and Ulberg at the main event of UFC 327, which will take place on Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, Prochazka highlighted Ulberg’s quality that matches Pereira’s.

“I believe I will win,” Prochazka TNT Sports. “I’m going to win by knockout sooner or later. I will find a space, I will find a way to end him. That’s all.

“His most dangerous (trait) is his patience. He’s a patient fighter, he knows how to wait for his moment in the fight. But I like the pressure, I like the pressure.

“This is what I have changed, and of course, in the fight you need to be patient. Alex is the master of patience, to wait for his moment. That was a big learning experience for me.”

Prochazka became the light heavyweight champion for the first time in 2022 when he submitted Glover Teixeira in a blockbuster contest. He later gave up on the title due to a shoulder injury.

The Czech mixed martial artist faced Pereira for the vacant title but was defeated.

Jiri faced Poatan in a rematch, which also ended in Pereira’s favour.

Since then, Jiri Prochazka has been on a mission, making his case for the title shot. He defeated the likes of Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill to have another go at the title.

Ulberg, on the other hand, is getting the chance at the gold for the first time. He has been unbeaten since 2021, when he lost his UFC debut.

The New Zealand MMA fighter has been on a nine-fight winning streak, and his most recent win was against Dominick Reyes, knocking him out in the first round.