Carlos Alcaraz expresses delight after 300th career win

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez at Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz is delighted after winning his 300th career match to reach the Monte Carlo semi-finals.

Alcaraz is seemingly breaking records with each week passing, and he has achieved another milestone following a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Alexander Bublik.

It was a clinical performance from the world number one, who took some time before getting into the rhythm against such an unorthodox player.

However, in the end, Alcaraz prevailed, and en route to the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters, he hit a career record that has brought him alongside John McEnroe.

In the history of the sport, only two players have reached 300 wins in fewer matches than the 22-year-old.

It took Carlos Alcaraz 367 matches to manage it, with Jimmy Connors achieving it in 365 matches, and Rod Laver in just 355.

McEnroe also took 367 matches, whilst Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker had to wait 373 and 374 matches respectively.

Following the match, Alcaraz reflected on his achievement. He started by discussing the match, admitting: “While, yeah, first of all, I think I started very well at the start of the match.

“I just had points to be two breaks up in the first set I didn’t make it all, then all of a sudden, I just I lost a little bit the feeling of the ball, but, yeah, after that I think he just pulled off great shots, great games and I just had to run from side to side, tried to defend my best, and I think I just saved a few games that then gave me a lot of a lot of confidence coming into the match again and then playing aggressive and all that stuff.”

“And I would say, like, just play a great and a solid match against him, that is probably a player that you don’t know what’s going to be next, but just happy to get through and playing another semi-final here.”

Alcaraz concluded his remarks by expressing delight at his 300th career win.

“Obviously, I’m really happy about my 300th win here in the ATP Tour and yeah, hopefully, many more to come,” he concluded.