PSL 11 points table after Quetta Gladiators ease past RawalPindiz

Quetta Gladiators' Jahandad Khan (fourth from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 10, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators registered a comprehensive 61-run victory over debutants RawalPindiz in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Pindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan's decision to field first backfired as the previous edition's runners-up piled up a formidable total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Hasan Nawaz's late blitz after Rilee Rossouw's anchoring half-century.

Rossouw top-scored with a sensible 53 off 42 deliveries, studded with six fours and a six, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

His brilliance was backed by captain Saud Shakeel, who made a cautious 42, while middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz bolstered the total with a swashbuckling 39-run cameo at the backend, comprising five sixes.

Ben Sears was the pick of the bowlers for the Pindiz, taking three wickets for 41 runs in his four overs, followed by experienced pacer Mohammad Amir with two, while Mubasir Khan made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 183-run target, the Pindiz could muster 121 before getting bowled out in 17.3 overs and thus succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat in the eight-team tournament.

Emerging all-rounder Saad Masood waged a lone battle for the Pindiz and remained their top-scorer with a brisk 19-ball 31, followed by experienced middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell, who made a cautious 30 off 32 deliveries.

Besides them, only Yasir Khan and Abdullah Fazal could amass double figures, making 22 and 20, respectively.

Usman Tariq, Jahandad Khan and captain Saud Shakeel jointly led the Gladiators' bowling charge with two wickets each, while Kashif Bhatti and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 61-run victory, which marked the Gladiators' second, lifted them to the fifth position, pushing down defending champions Lahore Qalandars to sixth due to a superior net run rate, as both teams have four points but the previous edition's runners-up have played a game more.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Peshawar Zalmi 4 3 0 1 7 2.877 Islamabad United 5 3 1 1 7 2.052 Karachi Kings 4 3 1 0 6 -1.639 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 0 4 0.456 Lahore Qalandars 4 2 2 0 4 -0.051 Hyderabad Kingsmen 4 0 4 0 0 -1.558 RawalPindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

On the contrary, the fifth consecutive defeat meant the Pindiz remained at the bottom of the standings due to an inferior net run rate than fellow debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, placed seventh, who are also winless after playing four matches.

2021 champions Multan Sultans hold the top spot in the PSL 11 standings with eight points in five matches, closely followed by Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, who both have seven points each, while Karachi Kings are fourth with six points in four games.