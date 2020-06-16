Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against England. Photo: AFP

Officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday discussed logistical plans regarding the Men in Green's upcoming tour of England.

Top officials from the two boards, via teleconference, discussed team’s travel, quarantine and training program in bio-secure environment.

Sources privy to matter said that the ECB is likely to share a final and detailed plan with the PCB on Friday.

"There were discussions around team’s travel plan and training. Also, new options were also discussed by the two boards," the source said.

“We may not go to Birmingham for training and quarantine. Instead there’s a likelihood of staying at Derby where we can have facilities of a nearby hotel and indoor practice areas. Worcester was also discussed."

The boards also discussed travel plans as the ECB will bring a chartered aircraft to fly the 29-man squad along with the side's 14 officials from Lahore.

Meanwhile the PCB has requested the ECB to arrange an earlier flight as the Men in Green want an opportunity to get some training in as the PCB had to scrap its camp after failing to find a bio-secure facility.

"Pakistan may fly in end of June or start of July. ECB will tell PCB when they can send the chartered flight. We will know the plan by Friday," the source revealed.

"There is also a possibility of training opportunities being available during the initial 14 day quarantine period."

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is ahead against England from August 5 to September 1. All matches are scheduled to be played in Manchester and Southampton.

The ECB has already shared the proposed schedule with the PCB and an official announcement is likely to be made next week after travel and training schedule is finalised.

PCB, ECB discuss logistical plans ahead of England tour