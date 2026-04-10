Brother says Tyson Fury ‘vibrant’ for Arslanbek Makhmudov fight

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov pose during the press conference at The Pelligon in London on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, on Friday revealed that the British boxer was upbeat for his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

Fury has not entered the ring since December 2024, when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk for the second consecutive time, the only man to beat the ‘Gypsy King’ in his career.

After the defeat against the Ukrainian boxer, the Briton announced his retirement in January 2025, only to take it back one year later.

Tyson will step back into the ring this weekend against Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Ahead of the fight, Tyson’s brother Tommy said that he spoke to him, and the former world heavyweight champion is looking forward to putting up a show.

"He's been doing his training camp in Thailand, so I've not seen much of him because I've had my own stuff to deal with back here," Tommy told GiveMeSport.

"But I'll be seeing him tomorrow. I'll be heading up to the camp where he's staying before the fight.

"I spoke to him the other day on the phone, he seems really vibrant, dancing, joking, laughing, singing, his normal self. So I think he's really looking forward to putting on a show on Saturday night."

Beyond the update on his brother, Tommy also reflected on the lesson he had learned from watching Tyson Fury compete at the highest level throughout his career.

"I think it's mentally more than physically," Tommy said.

"I think in the fight game you always have to believe in yourself, and I feel like once you believe it up here (pointing to his head), it does carry out into the ring. You've got to believe in yourself, always, until the very end, and if you do that, good things will come."