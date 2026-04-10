Spurs new manager De Zerbi targets Premier League survival with attacking football

An undated photo of new Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi. — Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, wants his players to play attacking football as he battles to save the club from their first relegation since 1977.

De Zerbi, on Friday, said that the 'DNA' of the club is to attack and score goals.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, the third Spurs manager of the season, has seven matches in his hands to steer the North London side to safety, and he acknowledged the urgency of his task.

Tottenham are without a victory in the Premier League in 2026, while they have scored only 40 goals this season, and their goal difference is also negative (-10).

"I don't have time for principles or build-up, I want to give organisation with the ball and without the ball," De Zerbi told reporters ahead of his first game in charge, away at Sunderland on Sunday.

"What I want to do and what I want to achieve is the character. The right spirit, courage to play and attack. The DNA of this club and squad is to find the goal, to score. In this part, I can be able to transfer my principle."

De Zerbi, who has signed a deal as Tottenham manager that runs until 2031, had vowed to remain in charge till next season regardless of results, calling the role the biggest challenge of his career.

Spurs tumbled in the standings, first under Thomas Frank, and interim boss Igor Tudor also failed to revive their form, with the club sitting in 17th place -- one point above the relegation zone.

"I believe to keep (Spurs) in the Premier League, it has to be clear to everyone, because I want to work in the Premier League. I think (I) deserve to work in the Premier League," De Zerbi said.

"Anyway, if I sign my contract in April, I have to be ready to stay no matter what in the next season. I want to stay focused on Sunderland and the other six games. But my idea is very clear."