Fakhar Zaman thanks PCB Chairman Naqvi for 'wonderful gesture' on birthday

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman pictured at a team hotel in Karachi on April 10, 2026. — X/@FakharZamanLive

KARACHI: Experienced left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman on Friday expressed gratitude towards Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for receiving a bouquet on his birthday.

Fakhar, who has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 92 ODIs and 120 T20Is, is celebrating his 36th birthday today and was thus presented with an exquisite bouquet, accompanied by a note that read, "Warmest Happy Birthday Fakhar Zaman from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi".

The top-order, currently representing Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, was presented the bouquet by a PCB official on behalf of the board's chairman at a local hotel here.

PCB Chairman's "wonderful gesture" moved the left-handed batter, who expressed his gratitude by sharing a video on his official accounts across the social media platforms.

"Thank you very much, Chairman [Mr Mohsin Naqvi], for such a wonderful gesture. Your kind birthday wishes and the beautiful flowers truly meant a lot. Grateful for your warmth and thoughtfulness," Fakhar captioned the video.

Thank you very much, Chairman @MohsinnaqviC42 Sb for such a wonderful gesture. Your kind birthday wishes and the beautiful flowers truly meant a lot. Grateful for your warmth and thoughtfulness. pic.twitter.com/Rh3k1ojt15 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) April 10, 2026

The development came after Fakhar served his two-match ban, imposed by the PCB for Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for allegedly breaching Article 41.3 of the playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

Fakhar, who denied the allegations throughout the process, had requested a full disciplinary hearing under the PSL Code of Conduct.

However, the PSL Technical Committee, comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, and Mr Syed Ali Naqi, dismissed his plea to review the suspension. Today, the committee, comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, and Mr Syed Ali Naqi, upheld the two-match ban after reviewing all evidence and hearing submissions from relevant parties.

Consequently, the left-handed opener missed the Qalandars' subsequent matches against leaders Multan Sultans and fellow three-time champions Islamabad United.

The defending champions' next PSL 11 match is scheduled against Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday, which may mark Fakhar Zaman's return to their lineup.