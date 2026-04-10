PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators explain Shamyl Hussain's snub from RawlPindiz clash

Quetta Gladiators' Shamyl Hussain celebrates scoring a half-century during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Friday confirmed that their top-order batter Shamyl Hussain was rested from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz due to being unwell.

The Gladiators, who are sixth in the standings with just two points after four matches, made multiple changes to their lineup for the crucial fixture against the Pindiz, including resting Hussain, who has been one of their most consistent matches in the eight-team tournament thus far, having accumulated 129 runs in four innings at a decent average of 32.25 and a hefty strike rate of 153.57.

Hussain's exclusion instilled confusion among the Gladiators fans until the franchise shared that the left-handed opener was unwell and thus was not picked in their playing XI.

"Shamyl Hussain is unwell so he won't be the part of our lineup. Get well soon, champ!" the Gladiators wrote on their official accounts across the social media platforms.

Update



Shamyl Hussain is unwell so he won't be the part of our lineup.

Get well soon, champ! #HBLPSL11 #QGvRP #PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/17X3yWreMX — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) April 10, 2026

Notably, Hussain has been replaced by Australia's emerging wicketkeeper batter Sam Harper at the top of the Gladiators' batting order.

The 29-year-old has played 102 matches in T20s, accumulating 2004 runs at a modest average of 22.51 and a strike rate of 134.40.

For the unversed, the ongoing fixture holds great significance for the Gladiators as the previous edition's runners-up are currently languishing at sixth spot in the PSL 11 standings with three defeats in four games.

Their only triumph in the eight-team tournament thus far came against winless debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XIs: Saud Shakeel (c), Sam Harper, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.