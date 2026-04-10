PSL 11: RawalPindiz win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (centre) flips the coin as RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan (left) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on April 9, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: RawalPindiz have won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Sam Harper, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Mubasir Khan, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture will be the first-ever meeting between the Gladiators and the Pindiz, as the latter are making their maiden appearance in the PSL.

Form Guide

Gladiators and Pindiz enter the fixture with not all, but similar momentum as the former champions have just one victory in their four matches, while the tournament debutants are yet to taste a triumph in the PSL 11.

The 2019 champions kicked off their campaign with a narrow 14-run defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings before humbling another debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, by 40 runs.

They, however, failed to continue the winning run and suffered back-to-back losses against holders Lahore Qalandars and three-time champions Islamabad United, respectively.

Pindiz, on the other hand, were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi, Kings, United and leaders Multan Sultans in their first four matches and thus sit at the bottom of the PSL 11 standings.

Quetta Gladiators: L, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L