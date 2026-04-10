Arne Slot says he feel lot of support from owners and fans

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the match against Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said that he has the backing of the club's hierarchy and fans despite a run of poor performances and an uncertain future at Anfield.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp as head coach in June 2024, secured a Premier League title in his first season, but now dark clouds are looming over his future as he is fighting for a place in European football, with the Reds in fifth position in the league, just seven points ahead of 13th-placed Bournemouth.

Liverpool have secured only one point in their last three league games. Most recently, they lost to Brighton 2-1. Slot’s side was also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City after a 4-0 mauling in the quarter-final on Saturday, before losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

"I'm repeating myself a lot, but I feel a lot of support. Not only from the owners but from Richard [Hughes] and Michael [Edwards]. A lot of support from them but as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support from the fans," Slot said.

"In Paris when the players went out for the warm-up and after the 4-0 loss [against Manchester City] the fans immediately started singing 'we love Liverpool'.

"I think it's fair to say we were outplayed for 90 minutes and they were still singing and clapping for us.

"I've said it many times, the club knows the period of time we're in and in the meantime, I feel complete support."

Liverpool will face Fulham at Anfield on Saturday in the English top flight.