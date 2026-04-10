Quetta Gladiators vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, QG vs RP Match 18

This collage of pictures shows Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) and RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB

KARACHI: The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between Quetta Gladiators and RawalPindiz here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The upcoming fixture will be the first-ever meeting between the Gladiators and the Pindiz, as the latter are making their maiden appearance in the PSL.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Sam Harper, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Mubasir Khan, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.