Nuwan Thushara apologises to SLC over IPL NOC court case

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates after taking the wicket of Tim Robinson during the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 10, 2024. — AFP

Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has issued an apology to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), expressing his willingness to withdraw legal proceedings over the board’s refusal to grant him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in overseas franchise leagues, including the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an email addressed to SLC Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva, with copies sent to President Shammi Silva and another senior official, Thushara stated that it was never his intention to take the board to court or place the organisation under pressure.

“My sole intention throughout this process has been to seek fairness and justice, as I genuinely feel that I have been treated unfairly in this matter,” Thushara wrote.

“The steps I initially considered were driven by a desire to have my concerns heard and addressed appropriately, rather than to create conflict or bring disrepute to the organization,” he added.

The pacer also expressed regret over any inconvenience caused to SLC and its officials.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience, misunderstanding, or distress that my actions may have caused to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials,” he stated.

Thushara further indicated his readiness to resolve the matter amicably and withdraw legal action.

“With this in mind, I would like to express my willingness to withdraw any legal action and instead seek an amicable resolution to this matter. I remain hopeful that we can move forward in a positive and constructive manner,” he said.

The right-arm quick had previously filed a petition in the Colombo District Court seeking an order directing SLC to issue him an NOC to feature in overseas franchise leagues, including the IPL.

The request was rejected by Sri Lanka Cricket on the basis that he had not met newly introduced fitness standards, prompting him to initiate legal proceedings.

The case was recently heard at the Colombo District Court, where SLC informed the court that it intended to file objections. The matter has now been adjourned until April 23.