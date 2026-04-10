Tyson Fury declares he’s still man to beat ahead of Arslanbek Makhmudov clash

Tyson Fury arrives before his WBC Heavyweight Title fight against Francis Ngannou on October 28, 2023. — Reuters

Former world champion Tyson Fury expressed that he remains the man to beat in the heavyweight division as he prepares to return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday.

Fury vowed to knock out the Russian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I'll knock his head right off his two shoulders," Fury said.

He added, "I'll be the gamecock on top of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He'll be the man knocked out on the floor."

After describing his mindset, Fury said the 37-year-old trained 16 weeks in Thailand and feels close to his best, despite emerging from retirement for the fifth time.

Fury last fought in December 2024, losing by unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk, but still believes he's the division's top draw.

"I actually feel sorry for Makhmudov because he's got to face me - an injury-free Tyson Fury, on good form," he said.

"Sooner or later, these so-called alphabetical world champions are going to have to fight me. Whoever's got belts will be begging me to fight by the end of the year - on their hands and knees, begging the Gypsy King to fight them."

Fury said a car accident in Nigeria last December involving rival Anthony Joshua, in which two of Joshua's friends died, influenced his comeback.

"When I heard that news, it was so sad and I thought to myself, life's very short," Fury said.

Tomorrow isn't promised. Live fully. I love the game and know I can do it. That's why I'm back.