ICC plans WTC expansion to 12 teams with one-off Tests under consideration

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava (left) celebrates after taking a wicket with teammates during the one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 22, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

Cricket’s governing body is set to consider allowing one-off Test matches to count towards the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), as part of plans to expand the league to 12 teams.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) working group, led by former New Zealand batsman Roger Twose, is expected to present its recommendations to board heads at a meeting later this month or in early May.

Twose was appointed to lead the group last year, with a brief to find ways of improving the sport’s competition structures.

Cricket has been grappling with scheduling pressures caused by the coexistence of three international formats and a rapidly expanding franchise league ecosystem.

In November, the group proposed a two-division WTC model, but that was rejected by several Full Member nations.

The working group will now return with a revised proposal for an expanded 12-team WTC, which would include Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.

Although they hold Full Member status, the three nations were not part of the WTC when it was launched in 2019. While they do play Test cricket, opportunities against the nine existing WTC teams have been limited.

The group will also recommend that one-off Test matches be allowed to count towards points accumulated over the league’s two-year cycle.

According to one official familiar with the discussions, this is an attempt to make it more financially viable for larger Full Members to host smaller nations, including the three new entrants.

Currently, a WTC series must consist of at least two Tests, which some larger boards regard as a loss-making exercise.

The nine current WTC members schedule their commitments bilaterally, playing three home and three away series over a two-year period. Introducing one-off Tests would allow Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland to fit into the league more easily.

For example, Zimbabwe could schedule one-off Tests against touring teams on their way to South Africa.

For England, a one-off Test during a home summer that already features a five-match series could offer a viable way to host one of the three nations with championship points at stake.

Ultimately, according to one official, the board must weigh two key questions: whether one-off Tests are acceptable as part of the WTC, and whether it would be financially sustainable for the three non-WTC teams to commit to two years of increased Test cricket.

The ICC has been attempting to reschedule its last board meeting, which was postponed because of the crisis in the Middle East. That meeting had been due to take place in Doha, Qatar, but was reduced to limited online interactions.

The plan is now to hold a rearranged in-person meeting, although neither the dates nor the venue have been finalised.