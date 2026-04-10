Manny Pacquiao makes symbolic statement ahead of Floyd Mayweather rematch

An undated picture of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. — Instagram/ mannypacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has made a symbolic statement before his rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr, as tensions rise over their planned second fight.

The Filipino boxing icon will reopen a renovated Hollywood facility, now called “Pacquiao Prime Boxing,” starting a new post-retirement chapter.

The gym, once linked to Mayweather, is being rebranded, including removal of his rival’s large image. This move is seen as a subtle but pointed gesture of independence and ambition.

Pacquiao is training for a rematch on 19 September at the Sphere in Las Vegas, renewing ties with Mayweather since their 2015 bout.

That contest remains one of the most commercially successful fights in boxing history, though it was widely criticised for failing to live up to expectations inside the ring.

Disagreement has arisen over the format of the fight. Mayweather calls it an exhibition, while Pacquiao insists it is a fully sanctioned bout.

These differences have sparked debate among boxing fans, with no public consensus yet.

Representatives for Mayweather have not responded to requests for comment on the dispute.

Pacquiao, 47, who ended a four-year retirement last year, has framed the issue in terms of personal principles rather than promotion.

"He knows what he signed," Pacquiao, 47, said in an interview this week.

"Dignity. Integrity. That’s what matters."

Mayweather, 49, remains retired from professional boxing but continues to participate in exhibition events, adding further uncertainty to the status of the upcoming clash.

The anticipation surrounding the rematch continues to grow, even as questions over its official standing remain unresolved.