'Will always be thankful': Sam Billings opens up on PSL love affair

Rawalpindiz wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings speaks during a recent exclusive chat with PCB Digital on April 10, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: England cricketer Sam Billings, who represents RawalPindiz in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has spoken fondly about his experiences in the tournament and the country.

In an exclusive chat with PCB Digital, Billings holds offering insight into the early stages of his professional cricketing career and the significance of stepping onto the global franchise stage for the first time, he reflected on how that experience shaped his development and exposure as a young player

"The PSL was the first franchise tournament I ever took part in," Billings said.

The wicketkeeper-batter expressed lasting gratitude for his early break in the competition.

"I will always be thankful to Islamabad United for giving me that initial opportunity back in 2016," he said.

Beyond the cricket, the 34-year-old has developed a deep appreciation for his host nation.

"I really love the hospitality here and I enjoy spending time in Pakistan," he remarked.

Looking ahead to the current edition of the tournament, Billings was full of praise for the calibre of overseas talent on display.

"The quality of the overseas players in the PSL this year is fantastic. Big-name players from all over the world are taking part in the PSL."

He highlighted the significant impact of franchise cricket on his growth, emphasising how competitive tournaments such as the PSL have played a crucial role in shaping his skills, improving his confidence and exposing him to high-pressure environments against top international players.

"Tournaments like the PSL have given me the opportunity to develop my cricket career and play at a higher level," he stated.

Billings highlighted his commitment to embracing life in Pakistan both on and off the field, emphasising how adapting to the local culture and building stronger connections with teammates has been an important part of his experience.

"I try to keep a positive attitude and adapt myself to the Pakistani culture. Learning the local language (Urdu) is fun, and it helps strengthen the bond with my teammates."

He also looked back warmly on a memorable social outing with the team, saying that such experiences have helped him better understand the country’s hospitality and lifestyle.

"Going for a barbecue in Islamabad last year was a great experience. I have enjoyed the local culture and cuisine."

The England star also touched upon the tournament's structure and the calibre of this season's signings.

"The PSL player auction has made the competition more balanced. The inclusion of top-quality overseas players like Adam Zampa this season is a big thing for the tournament. The PSL is a strong league in terms of on-field skill and the nature of the competition."

He also lauded the consistent rise of emerging cricketers in Pakistan, emphasising the depth of talent coming through the domestic and franchise circuit, particularly from the RawalPindiz setup, where several young players are beginning to attract attention for their performances and potential at higher levels.

"The standard of talent in Pakistan is excellent, as always. Abdullah Shafique, Saad Masood and Yasir Khan are the young players from RawalPindiz to keep an eye on."

Finally, Billings reminisced about a cherished memory: winning the PSL trophy with Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in 2023.

"Winning the PSL trophy with Lahore Qalandars in 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium is a special memory. Winning a thrilling final against Multan Sultans on our home ground was an unforgettable moment."