Abrar Ahmed confident of Quetta’s revival in Karachi leg after Lahore setback

Quetta Gladiators spinner Abrar Ahmed speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on April 10, 2026. — File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators spinner Abrar Ahmed has backed his side to bounce back strongly in the Karachi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, insisting the team is ready to “start afresh” after a disappointing opening phase in Lahore.

Speaking to Geo News, Abrar said the squad has put the Lahore leg behind them and is now fully focused on restarting their campaign in Karachi.

“We have left the previous stage behind because it wasn’t good for us. Now we want to begin again from here,” he said.

The spinner expressed hope that conditions in Karachi would offer assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners, as the tournament progresses.

Reflecting on Quetta’s performances so far, Abrar admitted the side allowed a few matches to slip despite being in strong positions.

“We were winning some matches but lost them due to mistakes in the middle order. In a couple of games, including against Islamabad and Karachi Kings, we had control but couldn’t finish,” he said.

Abrar emphasised that the team’s priority remains collective success rather than individual milestones.

“My personal goal is simple — to win the trophy for Quetta Gladiators,” he said, adding that maintaining a good economy rate and bowling consistently matters more than topping the wicket charts if it helps the team reach the final.

Discussing modern T20 cricket, Abrar noted that bowlers must be smarter than ever in a format heavily tilted in favour of batters.

“You have to read the wicket, understand the batter, and adjust your plans accordingly. Everything is about situation-based bowling,” he explained.

He also acknowledged the impact of the absence of crowds, saying players miss the energy and atmosphere that fans bring to the game.

“The crowd makes the game more alive. Hopefully, things improve and we see fans back in the stands soon,” he added.

Responding to a question about external criticism, Abrar said his focus remains solely on his game.

“My job is to play cricket. Whether I play here or anywhere in the world, my focus remains only on the game,” he concluded.