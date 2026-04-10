PCB announces schedule for Zimbabwe women’s first-ever Pakistan tour

An undated picture of the Zimbabwe women's cricket team. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team will make their first-ever tour of Pakistan to play a six-match white-ball series, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

All matches will be held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Zimbabwe are scheduled to arrive in the city on Wednesday, 29 April.

The ODI leg forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29.

Pakistan currently sit fifth in the standings with two points, following their sole away series to date – three ODIs against South Africa in February and March this year.

The ODIs will take place on 3, 6 and 9 May, with each match starting at 3.30pm local time. The T20I series will follow at the same venue on 12, 14 and 15 May, with the first ball scheduled for 7.30pm.

The three T20Is will serve as crucial preparation for Pakistan ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.

Before the global tournament, Pakistan will also take part in a T20I tri-nation series in Ireland, featuring the hosts and the West Indies, with matches scheduled from 28 May to 4 June.

Series schedule (all matches at National Bank Stadium, Karachi):