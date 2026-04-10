Alex Sarr likely to be ruled out for season with toe injury

An undated picture of Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season after suffering a toe injury, head coach Brian Keefe has confirmed on Thursday.

The 7-foot rookie, selected second overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for the past six games due to capsulitis in his left big toe.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Chicago Bulls, Keefe indicated that Sarr’s return before the end of the campaign is highly unlikely given the limited schedule remaining.

"It's probably unlikely that he comes back with the short amount of time that we have here," Keefe said.

The Washington Wizards, who hold the worst record in the league at 17–62, have just two games left this season, facing the Miami Heat on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Sarr has enjoyed a promising debut season despite his injury setbacks, averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds across 48 appearances while managing various short-term fitness issues.

The Wizards are currently dealing with a lengthy injury list, with 10 players ruled out for the Chicago game.

Among them are high-profile names Trae Young and Anthony Davis, both of whom arrived in Washington via trades earlier this season but have featured in only a handful of games due to persistent injuries.

Washington’s struggles have intensified in a difficult season marked by injuries, inconsistent availability, and a rebuilding focus, with the franchise prioritising long-term development over short-term results as the NBA season draws to a close.