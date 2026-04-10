Mohammed Kudus undergoes surgery after fresh injury setback

An undated picture of Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus has suffered a fresh injury setback that could see him undergo surgery, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Kudus has been out of action since 4 January after sustaining a quad injury during a Premier League clash against Sunderland.

The 23-year-old had been progressing well in his recovery and was expected to return to full training during the March international break.

However, the situation has taken an unfortunate turn. In an official statement, Tottenham revealed that Kudus experienced a setback in his rehabilitation, casting serious doubt over his availability for the remainder of the season.

New head coach Roberto De Zerbi now faces an early challenge, with the attacker unlikely to feature in Spurs’ final seven matches of the campaign.

The club stated that although Kudus had recently rejoined team training, he will now undergo further specialist assessment.

"We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury," Tottenham said in a statement.

"He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery."

There is also a possibility that surgery may be required, which would significantly extend his time on the sidelines.

The injury concern extends beyond club football. Kudus could now face a race against time to be fit for international duty, with the Ghana national football team set to compete in this summer’s World Cup in the United States.

Since completing a £55 million move from West Ham last July, Kudus has made 26 appearances for Tottenham and has established himself as a key player before his initial injury.