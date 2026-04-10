Cincinnati explore Neymar move amid slow start: reports

An undated picture of Brazilian star Neymar. — Instagram/ neymarjr

FC Cincinnati have reportedly opened preliminary discussions with Brazilian star Neymar over a potential move to Major League Soccer, according to international media reports on Thursday.

The talks are understood to be at an early stage, with the American club merely assessing Neymar’s interest and availability rather than advancing formal negotiations.

The discussions are preliminary at this point, with the team just checking on Neymar's possible interest and availability, according to the reports.

The 34-year-old forward is currently captaining Santos FC in Brazil’s top flight, with his contract set to expire at the end of the year.

Neymar enjoyed a glittering spell in Europe with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, where he played alongside Lionel Messi.

Since returning to his boyhood club, he has made a strong start to the campaign, registering three goals and two assists in four appearances. Last season, he recorded eight goals and one assist in 20 matches.

Injuries have disrupted Neymar’s recent career. An ankle problem curtailed his time in Paris, while a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury limited his stint at Al-Hilal. He only returned to competitive action in January 2025.

On the international stage, Neymar has not featured for the Brazilian national team since 2023, though he remains hopeful of securing a place in the upcoming World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati have endured a difficult start to their MLS campaign, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference and recently suffering elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a dramatic aggregate defeat to Tigres UANL.