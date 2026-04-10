Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at season's end

An undated picture of Andy Robertson. — Reuters

Andy Robertson will depart Liverpool FC at the end of the season when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at Anfield.

The 32-year-old Scotland captain joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 for £8 million and went on to play a vital role in the club’s resurgence.

During his time on Merseyside, Robertson helped the Reds secure two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League, among a total of nine trophies.

In a video message confirming his decision, Robertson said he felt the time was right to move on, adding that he would look back on his Liverpool career “with a big smile”.

He also expressed gratitude to the club, supporters and staff, vowing to give his all until his final day.

"This club means everything to me, the fans mean everything to me, the people connected to the club mean everything to me," said Robertson.

"I think I owe it to them still to, until my very last day, I'll give everything to this football club, which I've done over the last nine years and I'm very proud of that.

"The time to have the emotional farewell and tell the fans and the people connected to this club what they mean to me, that will come closer to the end. I don't think I'm quite ready for that yet."

Robertson’s game time has been limited this season under head coach Arne Slot, following the arrival of Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez.

He has started just six league matches, spending much of the campaign on the bench.

He made 373 appearances for Liverpool and was instrumental in forming a formidable partnership with former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Robertson’s departure follows the recent announcement that Mohamed Salah will also leave the club this summer, marking the end of an era for Liverpool.