Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 8, 2026. - AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to replace their injured Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the franchise’s director of cricket, Tom Moody, confirmed on Thursday.

Moody stated that a replacement would be named within the next 24 to 48 hours. South African left-arm spinner George Linde, who has yet to make his IPL debut, is understood to be the frontrunner to take Hasaranga’s place in the squad.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said during LSG's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday. "We are looking at replacements, and that should be announced in 24 to 48 hours."

Hasaranga has been sidelined since tearing his left hamstring during Sri Lanka’s opening fixture of the T20 World Cup in February.

Reports this week indicated that the spinner had not completed the mandatory fitness tests under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), a requirement for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL.

LSG acquired Hasaranga for INR 2 crore (approximately US $222,000) at the most recent auction, but he has been unable to join the squad due to the injury.

He previously played for Rajasthan Royals last season and represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2021 to 2023.

Despite Hasaranga’s absence, LSG have delivered impressive bowling performances so far in IPL 2026. Their spin attack currently features Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Fast bowler Mohsin Khan has also been unavailable since the side’s opening game, with Moody noting that he had experienced some "stiffness."

Linde’s most recent T20 appearance came during the bilateral series against New Zealand, where he took just one wicket across four innings.

He featured in the T20 World Cup and has been part of various franchise leagues over the past 12 months, including the SA20, The Hundred, Major League Cricket, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In total, he has claimed 218 wickets in 250 T20 matches, with an economy rate of 7.42.