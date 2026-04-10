PSL 11: RawalPindiz announce Naseem Shah's partial replacement

An undated picture of RawalPindiz pacer Naseem Shah. - X/@thepindiz

KARACHI: PSL debutants RawalPindiz have announced a partial replacement for Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to injury.

The franchise’s management recently confirmed that Shah sustained a side injury during their clash against Karachi Kings.

The team’s medical staff are closely monitoring his recovery and are targeting a possible return towards the end of the tournament, subject to his rehabilitation progress and fitness clearance.

As a precaution, all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been confirmed as a partial replacement for the right-arm seamer.

A final decision regarding Shah's participation in the latter stages of the tournament will be taken after further assessment by the medical team.

Mubasir last featured in the seventh and eighth editions of the PSL, representing Islamabad United. In 14 matches, he scored 49 runs and took two wickets.

Meanwhile, RawalPindiz have bolstered their bowling attack by signing New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears, following injuries to key pacers Naseem and Zaman Khan.

Sears was signed for PKR 2.5 crore and will make his PSL debut. He brings limited franchise experience from Major League Cricket (MLC) with Washington Freedom.

Internationally, he has taken 31 wickets in 27 T20Is and ten scalps in four ODIs for the Blackcaps.

Zaman Khan, who suffered a dislocation of the acromioclavicular (ACJ) joint in his right shoulder while fielding for Faisalabad against Peshawar in the National T20 Cup 2026, has been replaced by Jalat Khan.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pindiz are scheduled to play their next PSL match against Quetta Gladiators on 10 April.