FIFA Series: Pakistan humble Turks and Caicos Islands to make triumphant start

8-0 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands marks Pakistan's biggest in international football

By Web Desk
April 10, 2026
Pakistan players celebrate winning their FIFA Series match against Turks and Caicos Islands at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on April 9, 2026. — PFF

ABIDJAN: Layla Banaras and Aqsa Mushtaq scored twice each and led Pakistan to a massive 8-0 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands in their FIFA Series campaign opener here at the Stade Alassane Ouattara on Thursday.

The Green Shirts got off to a flamboyant start to the match, courtesy of Zahmena Malik, who opened their scoring in the 10th minute, while Aqsa Mushtaq doubled their lead two minutes later by slotting in a rebound after Mariam Mahmood had forced a save from Turks and Caicos goalkeeper Archenie Desir.

Layla and Mariam struck apiece in quick succession, respectively, bolstering the Green Shirts' lead to 4-0 ahead of the halftime.

The second half followed the same pattern as Pakistan captain Nadia Khan, who had earlier tested Desir with a shot from long range in the first half, eventually got on the scoresheet in the 56th minute by planting a perfect header to a cross from the left.

Aqsa struck again in the 76th minute to make it 6-0 in Pakistan's favour, while Layla also got her second three minutes later, courtesy of a perfectly-placed shot from outside the box.

Isra Khan inflicted the final blow on Turks and Caicos Islands by scoring in the 81st minute and rounded up a dominant 8-0 victory for Pakistan, which is now their biggest in international football, surpassing their previous best of 7-0, which came against Maldives in 2022.

The resounding 8-0 victory put Pakistan at the summit of the Ivory Coast group with three points after one match, while Turks and Caicos Islands succumbed to the bottom with a negative goal difference of eight.

For the unversed, Pakistan's next FIFA Series match is scheduled against Mauritania at the same venue on Sunday.

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