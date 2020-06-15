Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz. Photo: AFP

Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz has admitted that his return to Test cricket will not be easy but said that he is willing to go to any length to make it as successful as possible.

Wahab, in a teleconference, said that it was essential for him to return to red-ball cricket as the Men in Green needed a replacement player for their upcoming tour of England.

"My Test comeback will be difficult as I've not played recently but I will prepare for it and if required, I'll play," he said.

"I got a call from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asking if I'll be available to play Test cricket if required on replacement basis or if the team needs it. I straight away agreed because my priority is to play for Pakistan."

The 34-year-old detailed his on and off Test career which left his confidence in shambles and revealed that he had almost opted for retirement.

READ: Wahab Riaz is willing to play Tests in upcoming England tour says Misbah-ul-Haq

"It was between 2016 and 2019, I had played only in patches. I played one Test in Sri Lanka and performed well then had a gap. Then I played against Australia," he said.

"I thought maybe I'm not capable or good enough to play Test cricket for Pakistan anymore. I had communicated to the management that I'll give up Test cricket and concentrate on white-ball cricket."

He credited the then-management for advising him against the option as he now has the opportunity to represent Pakistan once more.

"To their credit, they told me not to totally retire and take time off. Now because of the unusual circumstances they asked about my availability and I could not say no."

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in August-September.

Return to Test cricket won't be easy, admits Wahab Riaz