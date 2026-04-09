Arman Tsarukyan makes bold claim about Islam Makhachev's retirement

This collage of photos shows Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Islam Makhachev. — YouTube/Instagram

Arman Tsarukyan has claimed that he is going to be the face of UFC after Islam Makhachev retires “in two fights”.

Tsarukyan has been chasing a title fight since an ill-fated clash for the gold against Makhachev at UFC 311 fell apart 15 months ago. He has been pretty vocal about it, but it appears that UFC boss Dana White is not a big fan of the Armenian due to some of his antics that he’s been involved in outside the cage.

Tsarukyan returned to the Octagon in November when he defeated Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, but it was the only bout he competed under the banner of UFC. Besides that, he has been involved in wrestling and grappling matches for promotions like RAF.

Meanwhile, Makhachev vacated his lightweight title and moved up to the welterweight division and won his second title after defeating Jack Della Maddalena.

Arman Tsarukyan, while speaking on “FULL SEND PODCAST,” claimed that Islam Makhachev is going to retire soon, leaving room for a new name to claim the top pound-for-pound spot.

“Not really,” Tsarukyan said when asked if he’s still chasing Makhachev. “No, because he’s going to retire I think in two fights. One, two fights, he’s done. But me, I’m going to take over this sport in one year.

“Everybody’s just going to see me, when they see me they think about UFC because I’m going to be the face of UFC. Just I need a title to show up.”

Despite being the number one contender, Arman was not given a title shot at the lightweight division for reasons like punching a fan at UFC 300, headbutting Hooker in 2025, and pulling out of the title fight at UFC 311 due to a hernia.