PSL 11: Karachi Kings bag multiple unwanted records in defeat against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings' Abbas Afridi (left) reacts after being hit for a six by Peshawar Zalmi's Abdul Samad during their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Kings registered several unwanted records in their gruelling 159-run defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Kings captain David Warner's decision to field first backfired as the 2017 champions piled up a mammoth of 246/3 in their 20 overs, which was the highest total at the venue and the sixth-largest ever recorded in the history of the marquee league.

Leading the way for the visitors was the top-order duo of Kusal Mendis and captain Babar Azam, who put together 191 runs for the second wicket after the Zalmi's dismal start, which saw them lose opener Mohammad Haris (zero) on just the second delivery of their innings.

The 191-run partnership between Babar and Mendis is now the highest for any wicket in the history of PSL, surpassing the previous best of 176, which Babar and Sharjeel registered for the Kings against the United in 2021.

Set to chase a daunting 247-run target, the Kings could muster 87 before getting bowled out in 16.1 overs, which is now their lowest total in the history of the marquee league, surpassing their previous worst of 108/9, which also came against the Zalmi in the 2021 edition.

Furthermore, it was also the lowest PSL total ever recorded at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, 13 fewer than the previous worst, registered by their arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars earlier today against three-time champions Islamabad United.

Consequently, the Kings succumbed to a massive 159-run defeat, the highest margin of loss in terms of runs in PSL, relieving Multan Sultans of the unwanted feat, who had suffered a 120-run drubbing at the hands of the same opposition in the previous edition.