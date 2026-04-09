Jannik Sinner’s record sets streak ends in Monte Carlo victory

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his round of 16 match against the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner’s record run of 37 consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 events came to an end on Thursday when the Italian defeated Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Sinner last month became the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ without dropping a set, winning titles at Miami Opena and Indian Wells and had also won the Paris Masters title last year.

The world number two’s streak ended when Machac won the second set against him, marking his first set loss since the Shanghai Masters in October, the set he lost because of injury against the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor, when he retired injured.

Despite losing the set, Sinner recovered to win the match against his Czech opponent.

"Not every day is the same. I was struggling a little bit. I was a bit tired," Sinner, 24, said.

"I felt great before the match. In the second set I struggled a bit to find the right energy, but this can happen.

"I tried to push myself through, which I have done. Even when you don't feel your best, you try to find ways and that was the case today and I am happy. The main priority is to recover."

Jannik Sinner will face Felix Auger‑Aliassime in the quarter‑finals, who progressed when Casper Ruud was forced to retire with the Canadian leading 7‑5, 2‑2.

Elsewhere, 19‑year‑old Joao Fonseca got rid of Matteo Berrettini 6‑3, 6‑2 to make it to the quarter‑finals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time, while third seed Alexander Zverev beat Zizou Bergs 6‑2, 7‑5.