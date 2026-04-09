PSL 11: Records galore as Peshawar Zalmi pile 246-3 against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (left) and Kusal Mendis bump fists during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi flipped the record books on Thursday by piling up a mammoth total of 246/3 against home side Karachi Kings in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, currently underway here at the National Bank Stadium.

Put into bat first, the visitors accumulated 246/3 in their 20 overs against Kings, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between centurion Kusal Mendis and captain Babar Azam.

Zalmi's 246/3 is now the highest PSL total at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, surpassing the previous best of 238/3, registered by three-time champions Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 edition of the extravaganza.

Furthermore, it was also the highest total by Zalmi, with their previous best being 242/6, which came against Multan Sultans in the 2023 edition.

Whereas Zalmi's 246/3 was the sixth-highest total ever recorded in the marquee league. 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators' 263/3 against United in the previous edition remained at the summit.

Highest totals in PSL history

Quetta Gladiators – 263/3 against Islamabad United in 2025 Multan Sultans – 262/3 against Quetta Gladiators in 2023 Quetta Gladiators – 253/8 against Multan Sultans in 2023 Islamabad United – 251/5 against Karachi Kings in 2025 Islamabad United – 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021 Peshawar Zalmi – 246/3 against Karachi Kings in 2026

Leading the way for the 2017 champions was the top-order duo of Mendis and captain Babar, who put together 191 runs for the second wicket after the Zalmi's dismal start, which saw them lose opener Mohammad Haris (zero) on just the second delivery of the innings.

The 191-run partnership between Babar and Mendis is now the highest for any wicket in the history of PSL, surpassing the previous best of 176, which Babar and Sharjeel registered for the Kings against the United in 2021.

Highest partnerships in PSL