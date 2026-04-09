Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Stuttgart Open

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Coco Gauff in the final of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 28, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from this month's Stuttgart Open due to an injury she suffered after her Miami Open triumph in March, the 27-year-old said on Thursday.

The world number one has had a notable but frustrating record in the tournament, having reached the final four times in five years but never lifted the trophy.

She lost to Ash Barty in 2021, Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2025.

This is not the first tournament Sabalenka is skipping this season; after playing the final at the Australian Open and Brisbane International, she opted out of the Qatar Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The decision proved to be fruitful, as she won both Indian Wells and the Miami Open after getting rest, completing a scintillating ‘Sunshine Double’.

Aryna Sabalenka announced the decision to skip the Stuttgart Open on her Instagram account.

"Hi Stuttgart. I'm very sad to say that I won't be able to play the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year," she wrote on her story.

"I always love coming back to Stuttgart. The atmosphere, the fans, and the support I feel there are so special to me. And of course, I was really hoping to have another chance to fight for that Porsche."

She also explained the reason why she could not make the trip to Germany.

"Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I'm not ready to compete. I'm really sorry to miss this amazing tournament. Wishing everyone a great week in Stuttgart, and I hope to see you all again very soon," Aryna added.

Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the Miami Open final, becoming only the fifth woman to complete a 'Sunshine Double' back-to-back.

The Stuttgart Open starts on April 13.