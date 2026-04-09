Harry Maguire desperate to feature in World Cup for England

England's Harry Maguire looks dejected after the match at Wembley Stadium in London on March 31, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is desperate to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled in North America.

The 33-year-old said he remains one of the best defenders in the world despite his age.

Maguire was selected in England’s squad for friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan, marking the 33-year-old’s first appearance since 2024 for the national team.

Maguire has to compete with Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones and Trevoh Chalobah for a place in the final squad.

The centre-back said he is desperate to play the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

"I think it would be my last World Cup," Maguire told British media at United's training camp in Maynooth, Ireland.

"I've been to two but I missed out on the Euros two years ago through injury, which hurt a lot.

"So, I'm desperate to go, in whatever role the manager would want me for; whether that's starting or deciding games late on.

"I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes."

Harry Maguire recently penned a new deal with United to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2027 with an option for a further year.

He added that the Red Devils would need to make good signings in the summer to be well-positioned next season.

England are drawn with Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L. They will kick off their campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas.