Timeline, venue for potential fight between Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua revealed

This collage of photos shows British boxers Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could potentially face each other at Croke Park in September, as both parties have entered the talks to stage the long-awaited heavyweight bout in Dublin, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The stadium, which is targeted for the bout, is capable of hosting 80,000 spectators, but the fight depends on Fury finishing on the winning side against Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback fight on Saturday.

Fury has not entered the ring since December 2024, when he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk for the second consecutive time, the only man to beat the ‘Gypsy King’ in his career.

After the defeat against the Ukrainian boxer, the Briton announced his retirement in January 2025, only to take it back one year later.

Joshua defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last time out in December 2025, the same month at the end of which he was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Should Anthony Joshua decide to take a warm-up bout before a blockbuster clash against Tyson Fury, the event will be dragged to the end of the year - potentially in the UK.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the chief executive of Croke Park stadium, Peter McKenna, said Fury and Joshua fighting in Dublin could mean Katie Taylor finally realised her dream of fighting in the stadium.

"The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year. That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here," he said.

"A lot of stars need to align. Katie's manager needs to agree, Katie's promoter needs to agree, Tyson Fury's promoter needs to agree.

"I am very confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland's greatest sporting athletes and it would be such a 'wow' to have her here and for her to finish her career here."