PSL 11: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (right) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (second from right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Hamza, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Head-to-head

The two teams have come face-to-face 21 times, with the 2017 champions leading the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while the Kings have six triumphs to their name.

Matches: 21

Peshawar Zalmi: 15

Karachi Kings: 6



Form Guide



Kings and Zalmi enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum as both sides are currently unbeaten after three matches each.



The 2020 champions won each of their first three matches against the previous edition's runners-up Quetta Gladiators, holders Lahore Qalandars and debutants RawalPindiz, and thus hold third position in the PSL 11 standings with six points.



Zalmi, on the other hand, outclassed Pindiz in their high-scoring campaign opener before settling for a washout against three-time champions Islamabad United, while they edged past another debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, by four wickets in their most recent fixture.



Karachi Kings: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: W, NR, W, L, L