Shaheen Afridi says team balance will improve once 'Fakhar returns' after United defeat

Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, speaks during the post-match presentation following the defeat to Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has insisted that his side’s balance will improve significantly once Fakhar Zaman returns to the lineup, following a heavy defeat to Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank stadium on Thursday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, the defending champions’ skipper acknowledged the difficulties posed by key player absences but remained optimistic about his team’s prospects in the ongoing tournament.

He highlighted the impact of missing senior players, stressed the importance of maintaining balance and expressed confidence in a turnaround as the competition progresses.

“I believe our team balance will improve significantly once Fakhar returns to the lineup. To add to his absence, we were also missing Emon due to injury today, which made things even more difficult,” Shaheen said.

“However, injuries and absences are part of the sport; we have to deal with them as they come. The tournament is still in its early stages, and we have time to turn things around," he added.

The left-arm pace bowler admitted that injuries had disrupted the team’s combination in the early stages but remained hopeful that there was still ample time for the side to regroup and improve.

“It was absolutely a day to forget. You have to give full credit to the opposition; they bowled exceptionally well and were sharp in the field—Shadab’s catch, in particular, was a standout moment,” he stated.

On the playing conditions, Shaheen noted that his side had anticipated extra bounce on an Australian-style wicket but felt United had executed their plans more effectively.

“Regarding the conditions, we weren't actually surprised by the extra bounce. We expected it, given that it’s an Australian wicket, but the opposition deserves credit for consistently hitting the right areas to exploit it,” he concluded.

In their fourth outing of the tournament, the Qalandars endured a dismal performance with both bat and ball. Opting to bat first, they were bowled out for a modest 100 in 18.3 overs.

Sikandar Raza top-scored with 25 off 19 deliveries, striking three boundaries. Haseebullah Khan contributed 19 from 22 balls, while Asif Ali added 15 off 12 deliveries.

Abdullah Shafique chipped in with ten, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to make an impact.

Chris Green was the standout performer for Islamabad United, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets apiece, while Faheem Ashraf added one to complete a dominant bowling display.

In reply, Islamabad United chased down the target with ease, losing just one wicket and reaching the total in 10.2 overs.

Devon Conway led the charge with an unbeaten 59 off 35 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Mohammad Faiq provided solid support with a brisk 34 off 19 deliveries, including six boundaries, as United sealed a comprehensive victory.