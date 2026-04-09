PSL 11 points table after Islamabad United crush Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars players shake hands after their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United cruised to a commanding nine-wicket victory over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The emphatic win lifted United from third to second place in the PSL standings.

They now have seven points from five matches, having secured three wins, suffered one defeat and endured one washed-out fixture, along with an impressive net run rate of 2.052.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, remain fifth on the table with four points from four matches, having registered two wins and two defeats. Their net run rate stands at -0.051.

Multan Sultans continue to lead the table with eight points from five matches, boasting four victories and one loss, alongside a net run rate of 0.941.

Karachi Kings occupy third place with three wins from three matches, accumulating six points with a net run rate of 0.486.

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Islamabad United 5 3 1 1 7 2.052 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 0 1 5 0.319 Lahore Qalandars 4 2 2 0 4 -0.051 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223 Hyderabad Kingsmen 4 0 4 0 0 -1.558 RawalPindiz 4 0 4 0 0 -1.625

In their fourth outing of the tournament, the Qalandars endured a disappointing performance with both bat and ball. After opting to bat first, they were bowled out for a modest 100 in 18.3 overs.

Sikandar Raza top-scored with 25 off 19 deliveries, striking three boundaries. Haseebullah Khan contributed 19 from 22 balls, while Asif Ali added 15 off 12 deliveries.

Abdullah Shafique chipped in with 10, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to make an impact.

Chris Green was the standout performer for Islamabad United, claiming three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs.

Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets apiece, while Faheem Ashraf added one to complete a dominant bowling display.

In response, Islamabad United chased down the target with ease, losing just one wicket and reaching the total in 10.2 overs.

Devon Conway led the charge with an unbeaten 59 off 35 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Faiq provided solid support with a brisk 34 off 19 deliveries, including six boundaries, as United sealed a comprehensive victory.