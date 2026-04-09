Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs PZ Match 17

Zalmi lead head-to-head record against Kings with 15 victories in 21 meetings

By Web Desk
April 09, 2026
This collage of pictures shows Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam. — PCB

KARACHI: The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams have come face-to-face 21 times, with the 2017 champions leading the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while the Kings have six triumphs to their name.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Hamza, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket Leagues