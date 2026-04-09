Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs PZ Match 17

This collage of pictures shows Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam. — PCB

KARACHI: The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams have come face-to-face 21 times, with the 2017 champions leading the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while the Kings have six triumphs to their name.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Hamza, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.