Darren Till signs multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

An undated picture of former UFC contender Darren Till. — mmafighting

Former UFC contender Darren Till officially signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on Wednesday.

Following his signing, he agreed to a multi-fight deal and will make his debut on 30 May at BKFC 90 in Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

Till recently left Misfits Boxing, where he went undefeated at 3-0, beating MMA veterans Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. He then knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August to win the bridgerweight title.

The 33-year-old will fight in a 185-pound match at BKFC 90. His opponent has not been announced yet.

Till shared his excitement about joining BKFC.

“I am very pleased to be signing with BKFC. It's an amazing promotion! F--- everyone on this roster, I'm coming to be the face of violence. No one can beat me.”

BKFC has gained a lot of attention lately. In April 2024, UFC star Conor McGregor became a part-owner through McGregor Sports and Entertainment. Olympic gold medalist and two-time IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale has also fought in BKFC.

The sport held its first official fight in Wyoming in 2018. This happened after more than a hundred years. It has grown quickly, even though it remains controversial.

Till struggled near the end of his UFC career. He lost five of his last six fights before leaving in 2023. He has since rebuilt his reputation in Misfits Boxing.

He said his departure from Misfits Boxing was on good terms.

“I've got nothing but love for Misfits, the owners and promoters, and all the people who work behind the scenes, [but] it's time to try my hand at something else.”