Valentin Vacherot stuns Lorenzo Musetti at Monte-Carlo Masters

An undated picture of Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot. — Reuters

Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot produced a remarkable performance on Wednesday. He defeated world number five Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(6) 7-5 in front of an elated home crowd at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 27-year-old Monegasque became only the second player from his country to reach the third round of this prestigious clay-court tournament, following in the footsteps of his half-brother and coach, Benjamin Balleret.

This victory also marks Vacherot’s second career win over a top-five opponent, following his memorable triumph over world number one Novak Djokovic, whom he defeated in the final to claim his first ATP title at the Shanghai Masters last year.

Speaking on court after the win, Vacherot admitted the moment was almost surreal.

“If someone had told me my first top-five victory of the season, second overall after Shanghai, would come here, on a night session at the centre court I’ve been hitting on since I was six, I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said.

He also reflected on his affinity for clay courts.

“I grew up playing here for 18 years before going to college and adapting to hard courts, but clay is where I really learned the game. I needed a set and a half to find my rhythm in the first round, and now I feel my game is back,” he added.

Vacherot has climbed from world number 204 to 40 following his success in Shanghai. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

He will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the next round on Thursday.