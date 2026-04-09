Gladiators' spinner Usman Tariq stresses consistency over bowling action in PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators' spinner Usman Tariq celebrates a wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 29, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq has insisted that performance, not reputation, is the deciding factor in cricket, emphasising that delivering with the ball on match day is what truly counts.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News in Karachi, Tariq stated that he does not rely solely on his bowling action or the perceptions surrounding it, adding that consistent results are what ultimately matter.

Discussing the conditions in Karachi, the spinner noted that the surface has offered support to slow bowlers in recent matches.

Having previously featured in the Sindh Premier League, he said he possesses a solid understanding of local conditions, though the final game plan will be shaped after assessing the pitch on the day of the match.

Tariq made it clear that his primary objective in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) is to contribute to his team’s success and help the Gladiators secure the title.

Reflecting on his personal development, he highlighted that exposure to international cricket has significantly boosted his confidence and strengthened his mindset – benefits that also aid his performances in league competitions.

He added that the higher expectations placed on players by franchises bring a greater sense of responsibility.

When asked about targeting specific opposition batters, Tariq said no individual is singled out, emphasising that every wicket holds equal importance given the challenge each batter presents.

Addressing ongoing discussions about his bowling action, Usman reiterated that performance outweighs reputation. He added that his tactical approach is to prevent batters from settling into their preferred scoring zones and instead force them to play according to his plans.

Commenting on the nature of modern T20 cricket, he observed that the format has become increasingly batting-friendly, making it more demanding for bowlers to succeed through skill and strategy.

He further explained that bowling plans vary according to match situations, with decisions based on a batter’s intent – whether to build pressure through dot balls or encourage risky strokes.

On the absence of crowds, Tariq said fans remain an integral part of the league’s atmosphere. He expressed hope that with improving regional conditions, spectators will soon be allowed back into stadiums, noting that the Pakistan Super League continues to generate strong public interest.