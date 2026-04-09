Tamim-led BCB committee announces major salary overhaul

Former Bangladesh captain and BCB president Tamim Iqbal led the second board meeting of the newly formed ad-hoc committee in Dhaka on 8 April 2026. — BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a significant rise in domestic match fees and salaries, providing a much-needed boost to women’s cricket in the country.

The move marks the first major decision taken by the ad-hoc committee led by Tamim Iqbal, which became operational earlier this week.

Tamim was reportedly taken aback after learning from the BCB women’s wing manager that players in the domestic one-day competition had been earning as little as BDT 1,000 (approximately USD 8) per match, a figure that had only been revised to that level a few years ago.

Under the revised structure, women cricketers will now receive BDT 10,000 (around USD 80) for T20 matches, BDT 15,000 (approximately USD 120) for 50-over fixtures, and BDT 20,000 (about USD 160) for first-class matches.

Supporting talent, inspiring growth 🎯Enhanced salary & match fees mark a new chapter for women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/jhRdqgQNnr — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 9, 2026

In addition, the monthly salary for the top 36 women players in domestic cricket has been increased from BDT 30,000 to BDT 40,000.

Despite the hike, Tamim acknowledged that further improvements are required. He stated that while the revised payments may not be ideal, they represent a meaningful step forward given financial constraints.

The ad-hoc committee has also approved a pay rise for men’s domestic cricketers. Players in category A will now earn BDT 65,000 per month, while those in categories B and C will receive BDT 50,000 and BDT 40,000 respectively.

Strengthening the backbone of cricket 🏏Revised salary structure and match fees announced for Men’s First-Class players. pic.twitter.com/21dfn6TuvV — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 9, 2026

First-class match fees for men have also been raised from BDT 70,000 to BDT 100,000.

Highlighting the rationale behind the decision, Tamim noted that there had been minimal increases in recent years and described the previous pay structure as inadequate.

He emphasised that players, whose efforts sustain the sport, deserve fair compensation. The revised monthly salaries for both men and women will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

Meanwhile, the BCB has also outlined specific roles for the eleven members of its ad-hoc committee.

The board is working to resolve ongoing issues between club sides and the governing body, with plans to stage the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League within the coming weeks.