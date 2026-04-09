PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (first from right) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Ullah.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson and Salman Irshad.

Head-to-Head

Historically, the two sides have shared a closely contested rivalry, having faced each other 22 times.

Both Qalandars and United have secured 11 victories each, leaving their head-to-head record perfectly balanced and highlighting the evenly matched nature of their encounters over the years.

Matches played: 22

Lahore Qalandars won: 11

Islamabad United won: 11

Form Guide

Qalandars will look to regain their winning momentum and build another streak after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in their opener, suffering a loss to Karachi Kings, and then securing a win against Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Islamabad will aim to maintain their winning momentum, having secured two consecutive victories, and will look to start the Karachi leg on a high note.

Lahore Qalandars: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, W, A, L, L