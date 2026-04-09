Cade Cunningham shines in return as Detroit Pistons clinch top seed

An undated picture of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. — Reuters

DETROIT: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham marked his return to the court with a double-double on Wednesday, helping his side secure a 137-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cunningham, sidelined since 19 March due to a collapsed lung sustained in a win against the Washington Wizards, scored 13 points and provided 10 assists in 26 minutes of action.

"I felt really good out there," he said. "I have to thank the medical staff and the trainers, because they got me into a great place where I felt comfortable for all my minutes."

Prior to his injury, Cunningham had been averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds over 61 games. Remarkably, the Pistons managed an 8-3 record during his absence, proving the team’s depth.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the squad’s resilience.

“No one thought they could replace Cade, but the team decided to be the best versions of themselves. That mentality has been enough for our success.”

Bickerstaff added that Cunningham’s minutes in the final two regular-season games will depend on how he feels.

Cunningham has also become part of a broader debate regarding the NBA’s rule requiring 65 games to qualify for seasonal awards. Even if he plays in Detroit’s remaining matches, he will finish with 64 games, potentially affecting his All-NBA First Team candidacy.

“I respect the intent of the rule,” Bickerstaff said. “It puts me in a tricky position, but we’ll finish the season and see what happens.”

With a 57-22 record, the Pistons have secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and claimed the Central Division title for the first time in 18 years, aiming for their first playoff series win since 2007-08.