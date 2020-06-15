Virat Kohli won nothing as a leader, has a long way to go: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Virat Kohli (R).

India’s former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that India skipper Virat Kohli has much to achieve in his career and that he needed to "win big trophies" in order to be considered as one of the best captains.

Gambhir, in Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, was asked whether Kohli has much to achieve as the Men in Blue's captain and said that it was not enough that the he led his charges while impressing with the bat.

"He has lots to achieve! It is a team sport. You can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara who have scored so many runs. There are people like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing," he said.

"Kohli at the moment has won nothing, to be honest as a leader. He has a lot to achieve."

According to the outspoken former cricketer, Kohli needed to bag more trophies in order "fulfill" his career.

“You can keep scoring those big runs but according to me, till you win those big trophies you will never be able to fulfill your entire career,” Gambhir added.

