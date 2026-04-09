Bouncy Sylhet track favoured as BCB nears venue decision for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrates after dismissing Abdullah Shafique during the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on September 1 2024. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Test cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh next month for a two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The squad will depart for Dhaka on the night of 4 May, immediately following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final.

According to sources close to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the two Tests are provisionally set to begin on 8 May and 16 May.

However, the official venues for both matches have yet to be announced, with the BCB expected to confirm them within the next few days.

Insiders have indicated that the BCB has decided in principle to host the first Test in Sylhet. The venue has been selected specifically for its characteristically bouncy pitch, which the home side believes could offer favourable conditions against Pakistan’s pace attack.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has gained a reputation in recent years for providing lively, seam-friendly surfaces—a departure from the spin-dominated tracks often seen elsewhere in the subcontinent.

The second Test of the series is expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The Mirpur venue has traditionally been Bangladesh’s premier Test ground and has hosted numerous historic encounters, including the side’s famous victories over England and Australia in recent years.

An official confirmation of the venues is awaited, with the BCB expected to make a formal announcement shortly. Both matches will count towards the WTC standings, adding competitive significance to the series.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan have played only a two-match Test series against South Africa last year. Since then, the national team has not featured in any red-ball fixtures.

According to the Pakistan Men’s Future Tour Programme (FTP) 2023-27, the Green Shirts are also scheduled to play their second WTC Test series against England, touring the UK for a three-match series from 19 August to 13 September.

Shan Masood’s side are also expected to tour the West Indies for a two-match Test series ahead of the England tour, while Sri Lanka will later visit Pakistan for a two-match Test series in November, followed by a New Zealand tour for two Tests in March 2027.