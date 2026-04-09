Football legend hails Ronnie O’Sullivan as greatest sports star

An undated picture of English footballing legend Wayne Rooney and snooker superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan(left). — Reuters

English footballing legend Wayne Rooney has named snooker superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan as the greatest sports star of all time, in the latest episode of his podcast.

Rooney said five-time World Champion ‘The Rocket’ deserves a knighthood for his impact.

O’Sullivan led Rooney’s list, ahead of Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson, and Serena Williams. Tom Brady and Michael Jordan tied for fifth.

Rooney said he admires O’Sullivan and loves snooker.

"I've always loved snooker. You've had some absolute legends like Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry, but Ronnie O'Sullivan comes along. How he plays the game, playing left handed and right handed, taking risks,” Rooney said.

“For what he’s done for snooker and the titles he’s won, going over to different countries as well and doing it, he should be knighted. Maybe he doesn't fit.

Rooney admitted his pick may be debated.

"Mike Tyson, Tiger Woods they've all got that edge. Looking at football, Maradona as well. That edge gives them the chance to be great. People might think it is controversial, but I love snooker and he is the top dog,” Rooney added.

Rooney shared his love for snooker and said he enjoys playing it himself.

"I used to play when I was younger. I've got a table at home. It sounds quite sad but I actually play against myself. I put myself in snookers! That is the good thing about snooker, you can play against yourself. I've love it, the way you need to think steps ahead. It is like chess," Rooney concluded.