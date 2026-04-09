Liverpool boss Arne Slot backs comeback hope against Paris Saint-Germain

An undated picture of Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot. — Reuters

Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot insists his side still has a chance of overturning their deficit against Paris Saint-Germain, despite a difficult 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Paris.

Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia handed PSG a strong advantage heading into the return leg at Anfield next week.

However, the scoreline arguably flattered Liverpool, with the hosts creating numerous chances and coming close to extending their lead further.

Slot admitted his team struggled to cope with PSG’s intensity and pace, describing long periods of the match as ‘survival mode’.

"If you reflect on the whole game I think we are lucky with only losing 2-0," Slot said.

"I think it was very good for us we are still in the tie, we can bring them to Anfield and we know how good Anfield can be for us.

"But of course you think you can do better. We were in survival mode for large parts of the game but maybe also the period of the season we are in, we are in survival mode.”

The Dutchman’s tactical decision to deploy a 3-4-3 system, while leaving Mohamed Salah out, failed to contain the French champions, who consistently exposed gaps in Liverpool’s defence.

He also highlighted the threat posed by PSG’s attacking full-backs, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, whose pace and movement proved particularly difficult to manage.

Despite the setback, Slot remains optimistic that Liverpool can turn the tie around at Anfield.