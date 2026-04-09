Luis Enrique admits mixed feelings after PSG win

An undated picture of Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique admitted his side were left with mixed emotions despite a commanding 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Paris.

The French champions made a strong start at the Parc des Princes, taking the lead in the 11th minute through Desire Doue, whose deflected effort looped over goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The hosts maintained control for much of the contest but were unable to fully capitalise on their dominance.

Ousmane Dembele endured a frustrating evening in front of goal, missing several clear opportunities, including a close-range effort early in the second half and a late strike that hit the post.

A penalty decision in PSG’s favour was overturned by VAR, while another appeal was dismissed.

The second goal eventually arrived in the 65th minute, courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The winger produced a moment of brilliance, cutting inside before evading both a defender and the goalkeeper to score his eighth goal of the competition.

Luis Enrique praised his team’s performance but felt they should have put the tie beyond doubt.

"It's a pity, clearly, we played very well and deserved more goals," Luis Enrique said.

He also expressed surprise at Liverpool’s cautious approach under Arne Slot, who opted for a defensive setup and left Mohamed Salah unused.

"It's the first time under Arne Slot that they have played with five defenders this season," Luis Enrique added.

Despite the advantage, PSG remain wary ahead of the return leg at Anfield, mindful of Liverpool’s history of dramatic homecoming comebacks.