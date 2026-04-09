Tyson Fury targets Anthony Joshua showdown after comeback bout

An undated picture of Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has expressed his desire to face rival Anthony Joshua after his return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday.

The 37-year-old returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 16 months away, marking his comeback from a fifth retirement.

Fans have long awaited the all-British clash, but there is new optimism that it could happen in 2026.

Fury told BBC Radio 5 Live that Joshua is his preferred next opponent, but stressed his focus is on Makhmudov.

"If it happens, great, if it doesn't happen, also great," Fury said.

"I've got Arslanbek Makhmudov to think of on Saturday night, but all going well [Joshua is] the fight I want next."

Meanwhile, Joshua, 36, has not fought since December, when he stopped Jake Paul in six rounds. A car accident in Nigeria disrupted previous plans for a Fury fight.

"I know he just had his fight with Jake Paul, whatever... a fight's a fight really," Fury said. "So yeah, I'll be ready for that straight away after this," Fury added.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Joshua is nearly ready for full training, and he is expected at Saturday’s London event.

Though both fighters are past their peak, the potential bout remains commercially appealing, even if some purists feel it’s too late.

Fury faces a tough challenge in Makhmudov, a strong puncher with 19 early knockouts. The 'Gypsy King' stressed the need to stay sharp against such a foe.

Fury returns after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and has criticised Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, claiming both have declined.